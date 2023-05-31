Vatican Urges Catholics to Conduct ‘Examination of Conscience’ on Social Media Usage, Gospel Sharing

Pixabay/Thomas Ulrich

The Vatican's Dicastery for Communication has called on Catholics to conduct an "examination of conscience" regarding their social media use and ability to share the Gospel. The dicastery emphasized the need to reflect on how social media influences individuals and its potential for building community and caring for others.

Conduct of "Examination of Conscience"

In a pastoral reflection titled "Toward Full Presence, A Pastoral Reflection on Engagement with Social Media," the dicastery expressed concern over the prevalence of heated and disrespectful discussions online, including among church leaders, the National Catholic Reporter reported. It urged individuals not to react to inappropriate or divisive content on social media, as responding to or sharing such content amplifies its negative impact. The document, signed by Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the dicastery, and Msgr. Lucio Ruiz, secretary of the office, was unveiled during a news conference. While social media can be a tool for sharing Gospel values, the dicastery highlighted the need for users to be aware of its pitfalls. It cautioned that social media platforms profit by using users' posts to target advertising and sell their data.

As mentioned, the dicastery called on Catholics to burst their filter bubbles by seeking information from diverse sources and engaging with differing perspectives. It also emphasized the importance of understanding the risks associated with artificial intelligence, fake news, and manipulated media. Moreover, according to the Catholic Courier, Pope Francis also emphasized the significance of conducting a daily examination of conscience to recognize God's presence in one's life and identify the attempts of the "evil spirit" to lead them astray. During his weekly general audience on November 30, 2022, the Pope urged believers to reflect on their experiences and examine their hearts for just two minutes daily.

Wise Use of Social Media

Radical.net reported that social media had become an influential tool for communication and connection in the digital age. Recognizing its potential, Christians increasingly use these platforms to share their faith and spread the message of the Gospel. It can encourage believers to cultivate a genuine and personal relationship with God, ensuring that their actions on social media align with their faith and values. By striving for consistency between their digital presence and daily lives, Christians can authentically reflect their faith to others.

Furthermore, Christians can prioritize listening and understanding in their interactions on social media. Rather than solely promoting their views and beliefs, believers should actively engage with others, seeking to understand their perspectives and fostering respectful dialogue. The approach allows for meaningful conversations and planting seeds of faith. In a world filled with negativity and division, Christians can counteract the trend by spreading love, hope, and encouragement through social media interactions. Believers can positively impact the online community by sharing inspiring stories, biblical insights, and acts of kindness. Christians can encourage people to go beyond online interactions and strive for meaningful connections. On the other hand, by offering support, guidance, and prayer, believers can create a supportive community where individuals can grow in their faith journey.

