‘We Need to Turn to God,’ Says Renee Good’s Former Father-in-Law

Renee Nicole Good, before the fatal shooting in Minneapolis, is shown in a cellphone video recorded by the ICE agent on January 7, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/New York Post (original video by Alpha News)

The former father-in-law of Renee Good says he does not blame U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for her death and is instead calling on Americans to seek God amid growing turmoil.

Appearing on Wednesday on OutFront with Erin Burnett on CNN, Timmy Macklin Sr. responded publicly to last week’s fatal shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in which his former daughter-in-law was killed during an encounter with an ICE agent.

Good had previously been married to Macklin’s son, who died in 2023, and Macklin is the grandfather of her 6-year-old son, Emerson.

Remembering Good, Macklin described her as “an amazing person,” saying she was “full of love,” “full of joy,” and a “real gentle” and “good mother.” He added that while the situation was tragic, “sometimes, we make bad choices.”

Macklin emphasized that he does not blame Good for what happened but said he believes the situation might have been avoided had she been living according to her faith. He said that if she had been “following God,” she would not have placed herself in that circumstance.

“There’s so much chaos in the whole world today and that’s why the Bible says, ‘If my people would humble themselves and seek His face and pray and turn from their wicked ways, God will hear from Heaven and forgive our sins and heal our wounds,’” he said, quoting 2 Chronicles 7:14. “We need to turn to God and walk in the spirit of God … and let Him lead us and guide us,” he added.

Good was shot and killed by an agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a protest against the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies in Minneapolis last week.

Video footage recorded from the agent’s perspective shows Good’s same-sex spouse, Rebecca, taunting an ICE officer while standing outside the SUV Good was driving and using to block traffic.

The footage shows an ICE agent speaking with Good as she intentionally blocked the roadway with her vehicle. After she was ordered to exit the SUV, a voice can be heard shouting, “Drive, baby, drive!” Moments later, the video shows Good driving forward into an ICE officer, knocking him backward.

The incident has intensified political tensions nationwide. Many on the political right argue the shooting was an act of self-defense, while critics on the left contend the use of force was unnecessary and that Good did not pose a serious threat.

Macklin told CNN that he places blame on no one. “I don’t blame ICE, I don’t blame Rebecca, I don’t blame Renee,” he said.

“I just wish that, you know, if we’re walking in the spirit of God, I don’t think she would have been there,” Macklin added. Asked whether he had a message for the ICE agent involved, he replied, “This world is full of trials and tribulations.”

Addressing the officer more directly, Macklin said, “his will needs to turn to the Lord. He doesn't know the Lord like he should.” He concluded by saying that God is “the only way for any of us to make it through this journey that we’re on with peace.”