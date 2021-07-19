Scientists in King's College in London, United Kingdom have estimated that 47% of new COVID cases were among people who received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. The scientists also found that over 33,100 new cases of COVID were being reported daily in the week ending July 10. The study found that COVID has been spreading fast among the younger population who mostly received just one out of the two doses of COVID vaccines.

According to the Daily Mail, the U.K. has been reporting a 49% increase in new COVID cases, with the highest number since January being over 48,500. The region also accounted for an 80% increase in COVID deaths per week. In another incident of COVID vaccine fail, a separate study found that the elderly population who were given the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine were less likely to have coronavirus antibodies than their counterparts who received the Pfizer jab.

Researchers from Imperial College in London found less than 85% of those over 80 years old had detectable levels of the virus-fighting antibodies two weeks after their second AstraZeneca shot. Up to 98% of those elderly who received the second Pfizer shot showed COVID antibodies.

But despite COVID hitting the younger generation, Great Britain has decided against mass vaccinations among children and teenagers, Reuters reported. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) reportedly "advised ministers against the rollout of vaccines to all children until further evidence on the risks is available." The government instead decided to prepare to offer COVID vaccines to "vulnerable 12 to 15-year-olds and those about to turn 18." The British Health Department also said that "no decisions have been made by ministers on whether people aged 12 to 17 should be routinely offered COVID vaccines."

The Gateway Pundit pointed out that COVID cases in the U.K. are increasing among young people who are least likely to get inoculated with the vaccine because the younger age group has a higher recovery rate from the disease. Health officials believe that the virus is now targeting those who are vaccinated because it has run out of unvaccinated people to infect. Now, the U.K. is experiencing a third wave that is causing authorities to mandate further lockdowns.

Elsewhere in Europe, people took to the streets in France to protest the government's tougher vaccine mandates. BBC reported that over the weekend, two COVID vaccination centers were either vandalized or destroyed by protesters after President Emmanuel Macron established vaccine passport mandates.

According to The Guardian, French President Emmanuel Macron announced last week that "Vaccination is not immediately obligatory for everyone, but we're going to extend the health pass to the maximum, in order to push a maximum of you to go and get vaccinated."

France has implemented a vaccine passport system that limits the movement of those who have not yet gotten the COVID jab. This has led to up to 3 million signups to get inoculated and caused the country to break its vaccination record of up to 800,000 shots given in a single day.

Scientists in King's College in London, United Kingdom have estimated that 47% of new COVID cases were among people who received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. The scientists also found that over 33,100 new cases of COVID were being reported daily in the week ending July 10. The study found that COVID has been spreading fast among the younger population who mostly received just one out of the two doses of COVID vaccines.

According to the Daily Mail, the U.K. has been reporting a 49% increase in new COVID cases, with the highest number since January being over 48,500. The region also accounted for an 80% increase in COVID deaths per week. In another incident of COVID vaccine fail, a separate study found that the elderly population who were given the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine were less likely to have coronavirus antibodies than their counterparts who received the Pfizer jab.

Researchers from Imperial College in London found less than 85% of those over 80 years old had detectable levels of the virus-fighting antibodies two weeks after their second AstraZeneca shot. Up to 98% of those elderly who received the second Pfizer shot showed COVID antibodies.

But despite COVID hitting the younger generation, Great Britain has decided against mass vaccinations among children and teenagers, Reuters reported. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) reportedly "advised ministers against the rollout of vaccines to all children until further evidence on the risks is available."

The government instead decided to prepare to offer COVID vaccines to "vulnerable 12 to 15-year-olds and those about to turn 18." The British Health Department also said that "no decisions have been made by ministers on whether people aged 12 to 17 should be routinely offered COVID vaccines."

The Gateway Pundit pointed out that COVID cases in the U.K. are increasing among young people who are least likely to get inoculated with the vaccine because the younger age group has a higher recovery rate from the disease. Health officials believe that the virus is now targeting those who are vaccinated because it has run out of unvaccinated people to infect. Now, the U.K. is experiencing a third wave that is causing authorities to mandate further lockdowns.

Elsewhere in Europe, people took to the streets in France to protest the government's tougher vaccine mandates. BBC reported that over the weekend, two COVID vaccination centers were either vandalized or destroyed by protesters after President Emmanuel Macron established vaccine passport mandates.

According to The Guardian, French President Emmanuel Macron announced last week that "Vaccination is not immediately obligatory for everyone, but we're going to extend the health pass to the maximum, in order to push a maximum of you to go and get vaccinated."

France has implemented a vaccine passport system that limits the movement of those who have not yet gotten the COVID jab. This has led to up to 3 million signups to get inoculated and caused the country to break its vaccination record of up to 800,000 shots given in a single day.