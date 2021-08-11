"Courageous: Legacy" will have its global debut on October 5, 2021 at the Ark Encounter, ahead of its October 15 release in cinemas throughout America.

On Tuesday, Ark Encounter founder Ken Ham announced that new scenes had been added to the Christian film "Courageous" to commemorate its 10-year anniversary, and that it is being re-released as "Courageous: Legacy."

He also said that the whole film's main characters would be in attendance for the world premiere.

"The theme of Courageous: Legacy is a great tie-in to our conference theme, 'Raising Godly Generations,'" he explained. "We will be equipping pastors, their wives, youth pastors, Sunday school teachers, parents, grandparents, and others with biblical tools for training up the next generation in the Lord."

Ham noted that the movie premiere will also launch the "Answers for Pastors and Leaders conference," and all registered participants are welcome to attend for free.

When it was first released in 2011, "Courageous" is said to have encouraged many fathers to take the initiative to be their family's spiritual leaders.

The Kendrick Brothers, who created the film, were also the brains behind other faith-based films such as "War Room" and "Overcomer."

"As law enforcement officers, they are confident and focused. Yet at the end of the day, they face a challenge that none of them are truly prepared to tackle: fatherhood," reads the synopsis in part.

"Protecting the streets is second nature to these men. Raising their children in a God-honoring way? That's courageous," reads another statement.

More about the Cast



Ken Bevel, who starred as Nathan Hayes and is married, is a resident of Jacksonville, Florida. Since February 2007, he has been a member of Sherwood Baptist Church. Ken resigned from the United States Marine Corps after 20 years of active duty to serve in the ministry. He now works as the Membership and Local Missions Pastor at Sherwood.

Robert Amaya, is a married man who loves movies and musicals. In "Courageous," he played Javier Martinez, the "Snake King." His other films include "October Baby," "Moms' Night Out," and "Altar Egos."

His first book, on how Christian artists may express themselves freely and joyously, is nearing completion. He sang in Walt Disney's "Voices of Liberty" and founded "FamJamz," a program in which families worship together and parents are taught to support their children's spiritual development.

Amaya is said to be a minister in both English and Spanish-speaking churches, schools, and organizations.

Kevin Downes (Shane Fuller) is a producer, actor, director, and writer with over 25 years of experience in the film industry.

He is reported to have worked with the Erwin Brothers on six films, including "Moms' Night Out," "Woodlawn," "I Can Only Imagine," "I Still Believe," and the two upcoming movies, "The Unbreakable Boy" and "American Underdog."

Early in his career, he produced best-selling author Karen Kingsbury's "Like Dandelion Dust," which won a slew of awards at prestigious film festivals across the world.

In 2019, Kevin partnered with the Erwin Brothers and Tony Young to build "Kingdom Story Company," an entertainment company in partnership with Lionsgate that seeks to create "life-changing content" from a broad spectrum of creative storytellers.

David Thomson, a former high school national record holder in the decathlon and multiple-time college All-American, played Ben Davies.

His athletic career and Olympic aspirations were cut short due to an accident and surgery. He auditioned for Sherwood Pictures' movie "Courageous" while still wearing a sling. Davies was cast in the role, winning him a "Light In Hollywood Award."

Since the release of "Courageous," Ben has had starring roles in over 20 films, including "I'm Not Ashamed," "Because Of Gracia," "War Room," and "Overcomer."