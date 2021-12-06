Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch has declared that COVID is a pandemic revolving around fear and people's response to it, versus a deadly virus that infected millions and killed more than 780,000 in the U.S. alone.

Dr. Risch recently appeared on Epoch TV's "American Thought Leaders" program, where he spoke about how the pandemic has been a "degree of fear and people's response to the fear."

"Overall, I'd say that we've had a pandemic of fear. And fear has affected almost everybody, whereas the infection has affected relatively few," Dr. Risch said, despite the 48.9 million COVID cases and almost 785,000 COVID-related deaths in the U.S. alone. (It's worth noting, however, that some deaths that were attributed to COVID weren't really caused by COVID at all.)

"By and large, it's been a very selected pandemic, and predictable. It was very distinguished between young versus old, healthy versus chronic disease people. So we quickly learned who was at risk for the pandemic and who wasn't."

According to The Epoch Times, Dr. Risch argued that the "fear was manufactured for everybody."

The epidemiology professor at the Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Medicine's Department of Epidemiology and Public Health, who has authored over 300 original peer-reviewed publications and formerly served as a member in the board of editors for the American Journal of Epidemiology, remarked that U.S. authorities in March 2020 painted a bad picture of the "dire nature" of the virus than what was required.

Dr. Risch said that U.S. authorities back in March 2020 warned that everybody was at risk for COVID and that anybody could die from contracting it, forcing people to stay in their homes and protect themselves and their community. The Yale professor lamented how "we all kind of believe this" advice from U.S. authorities, which included the government, scientists, the medical community, and public health institutions.

Dr. Risch added that the stringent lockdowns and mask mandates that were implemented to stop the spread of COVID, as well as the types of messages issued by U.S. authorities contributed to "raised anxiety levels" that impacted how people made decisions on whether to physically see other people and "how they carry out their life at the time."

As of December 4, 71% of the U.S. population have been fully vaccinated against COVID, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. President Joe Biden insisted that there must be at least 96% to 98% of fully vaccinated Americans before the country can "go back to normal," placing the blame on the unvaccinated for stalling progress of returning to normalcy- despite experts stating the opposite.

Meanwhile as fearless protests in Europe erupt over COVID vaccine mandates and restrictions, Donald Trump Jr. lamented that the same is not happening in America, Insider reported. He also took issue with American media for underreporting the COVID protests in Europe, some of which turned violent.

Trump Jr. remarked, "Europe is pushing back, and America is sitting there like sheep...It's absolute insanity."

With regards to the lack of media coverage about the European riots, Trump Jr. said that American media is "going to make sure that you never hear about it because they don't want you getting these kind of ideas that freedom may actually still exist in some parts of the world."