The United States Department of Justice reportedly admitted sending "commandos" to the Capitol on January 6, 2021 allegedly with a "shoot to kill" order on the crowd of former President Trump supporters.

The Gateway Pundit cited an exclusive report released by Newsweek on Sunday regarding the "secret commandos" of the Department of Justice who were authorized with "'shoot to kill' orders." The outlet raised that finally this matter came out after a year of being "accused" along with other media outlets "of being conspiracy nuts reporting on the feds in the crowd that day."

Newsweek presented what took place days before the United States Capitol riot occurred. It said "a half-dozen elite government special operations teams" met in Quantico, Virginia to "go over political threats, contingencies, and plans for the upcoming Joint Session of Congress" that was scheduled on January 6, 2021.

"The meeting, and the subsequent deployment of these shadowy commandos on January 6, has never before been revealed," the media outlet stressed.

It was the same Joint Congress where legislators would need to decide on certifying the electoral votes on Joe Biden. The said Joint Congress was the very reason Trump organized the Save America Rally in the hope the legislators led by Pence would decertify the electoral votes due to the evidence on fraud the former president's team received.

Accordingly, former acting United States Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen approved a "long-standing contingency plan" immediately after the New Year. The plan involved three worst scenarios that could happen on January 6: an attack on Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence, "a terrorist attack involving a weapon of mass destruction, and a declaration of measures to implement continuity of government, requiring protection and movement of presidential successors."

Because of these possibilities, Rosen then deployed with the Federal Bureau of Investigation the secret DOJ operatives along with "national" forces to the Capitol. Rosen admitted this matter in a written testimony dated May 12, 2021 for the hearing held by the United States House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.

"I believe that DOJ reasonably prepared for contingencies ahead of January 6, understanding that

there was considerable uncertainty as to how many people would arrive, who those people would be, and precisely what purposes they would pursue. Unlike the police, DOJ had no frontline role with respect to crowd control. The FBI, ATF, DEA, and U.S. Attorneys' offices, as investigative and prosecuting agencies, are generally not equipped for crowd control. But DOJ took appropriate precautions to have tactical support available if contingencies led to them being called upon," Rosen said.

Prior to this statement, Rosen identified the agencies he worked with to ensure "order" was maintained in the Capitol on that fateful day.

"I am also proud of the efforts of DOJ, which urgently deployed more than 500 agents and officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation ('FBI'); the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms ('ATF'); and the US Marshals Service ('USMS') to assist in restoring order at the Capitol. These outstanding men and women moved with urgency to assist the Capitol Police and others in the midst of an unprecedented security breach, and helped to clear and secure the hallowed epicenter of representative government," Rosen said.

Newsweek highlighted that these were all "pre-deployed" and were transportable to the site through a helicopter. The outlet noted that the role of the military, which the FBI did admit, existed that day as part of the "National Mission Force." But the media outlet surmised that Rosen's testimony missed out on a very important matter, which was also overlooked by "the other agencies" and remains a mystery.

"The presence of these extraordinary forces under the control of the Attorney General-and mostly operating under contingency plans that Congress and the U.S. Capitol Police were not privy to-added an additional layer of highly armed responders," the media outlet said.

"The lingering question is: What was it that the Justice Department saw that provoked it to see January 6 as an extraordinary event, something that the other agencies evidently missed," it underscored.