As the anniversary of the United States Capitol riot neared, an imfamous atheist organization from Massachusetts reminded that Christians are the "primary driver" of the said tragic event much hyped by mainstream media and the Democrats.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) released a statement on January 4 saying the public must "remember Christian nationalism's role in Jan. 6 insurrection." The atheist organization even alluded fault to Christian nationalism the "two police officers (who) died by suicide in the days following" Jan. 6.

"As Americans reflect on the anniversary of the attempted violent overthrow of our democracy this week, the Freedom From Religion Foundation reminds them that a primary driver of that Capitol attack was Christian nationalism," the FFRF said.

The FFRF raised those present in the U.S. Capitol on that fateful day had the intention of preventing "Congress from certifying the results of a free and fair election." This, "though not achieved," the group stressed that the attack has "shaken" the national psyche to the core. The group highlighted that the total damage the "insurrectionists" caused is $1.5 million.

"The insurrectionists made it brazenly clear that they were attacking the Capitol in order to overturn an election in the name of Jesus, Trump and their god. One attacker carried a Christian flag into the Senate before rifling through senators' desks, and others claimed the Senate chambers for Jesus," the FFRF alleged.

"Christian nationalism was not only a major motivation and justification for the attack, but also represented the viewpoint of most of the members of Congress who voted against certifying the results of a free and fair election," they added.

The atheist group's accusations against Christians echo that of HBO "Real Time" Host Bill Maher who said in February that a "Christian nationalist movement" was the reason for the riot.

"As long as we're going to go to the trouble of another impeachment trial, we might as well be honest about what it's really about: The events of Jan. 6 were a faith-based initiative. And Trumpism is a Christian nationalist movement that believes Trump was literally sent from heaven to save them," Maher said.

Yet the claims of FFRF on police officers dying from the U.S. Capitol riot is contrary to reports, similar to false claims pushed by Democrats mainstream media to undermine former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The Washington D.C. Medical Examiner's Office announced in April that police officer Brian Sicknick's death was of natural causes and not from a blow to the head caused by the rioters. The Medical Examiner's official findings showed that Sicknick died of two strokes that took place after the event. His death was merely politicized by the Left, reports said.

Moreover, FFRF's overall allegations that the riot is sparked by Christian ideology and pushed by Christians who voted for Trump contradicts the report released by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigations. The FBI in August cleared Trump and his supporters' involvement in the January 6 riot.

"The FBI has so far found no evidence that (Trump) or people directly around him were involved in organizing the violence," the FBI said in its report.

Accordingly, FFRF's statement was released in line with an upcoming television show episode entitled "Freethought Matters," which has a counterpart article in the January/February issue of "Freethought Today." FFRF prided itself for "sounding the alarm over Christian nationalism for years" and for "working to educate about the role the ideology played on January 6."