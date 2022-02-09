United States House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy disclosed the plans of the Republicans once they achieve majority of Congress in the midterm elections.

Right Side Broadcasting Network reported that McCarthy, in an interview on "Sunday Morning Futures" in Fox News, revealed that a top priority would be to reverse the three things House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has done during her term in support of the Chinese Communist Party.

McCarthy said they will create a bipartisan committee on the abuses of the Chinese Communist Party that have surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"(Pelosi was) preventing American athletes from protesting the Olympics, and now she is producing a bill that sends American taxpayer money to China," McCarthy said.

"When we take the majority, we will create that committee on China and it will be a bipartisan committee, so you will have one American voice on how we can compete where China comes in and captures the critical minerals, when they come in and capture our medical supply and others. We will investigate the origins of COVID," he added.

McCarthy reiterated the three areas Pelosi did for China through a post in Twitter on Sunday while sharing a clip of his interview with Fox News.

"Think about what Pelosi has done as Speaker: protected China from COVID investigations, prevented American Olympians from speaking up against China, produced a bill to send taxpayer money to China," McCarthy stressed.

Secondary plans of the Republican Party involve opening an investigation to President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw the U.S. military forces from Afghanistan last August, as well as, an investigation on Attorney General Merrick Garland's remarks on parents being "terrorists."

Accordingly, the Republicans have released a report recently through the Committee on Foreign Affairs regarding Biden's withdrawal of military forces in Afghanistan. The report highlighted how the Biden Administration "failed" in the areas of planning, coordinating, and executing the withdrawal.

"It is clear the senior leadership of the Biden Administration failed to effectively plan, coordinate, and execute an orderly withdrawal and evacuation. The Biden Administration squandered precious time, ignored intelligence and recommendations from people on the ground, and refused bipartisan support to give them the resources to succeed. In the process, the botched withdrawal has tarnished America's reputation and credibility," the Republican report said.

Arizona Representative Andy Biggs recently urged Republicans to prepare for Biden's impeachment in anticipation of their majority takeover of Congress come November. A big ground for the impeachment is Biden's mismanagement of the Southern boarder and illegal immigrants. The Republicans have filed 56 bills last week to combat Critical Race Theory in similar anticipation of their big win.

Pro-life giant Susan B. Anthony List released mid-January the "National Pro-Life Scorecard" as a guide for Americans to identify whom to vote in November in line with the issue of life. The pro-life organization said pro-life issues will be "front and center" of the upcoming elections, especially with the United States Supreme Court's pending decision for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade.