After months of controversy, evidence showing former President Barack Obama is running the United States, and not President Joe Biden, is reportedly surfacing.

WND reported that they now have more evidence on hand to prove that Biden is not running the the White House but Obama.

The media outlet first released information on the matter last month raising that Biden lacks the "cognitive ability" because he is "unable to do anything on his own," citing the need for a nurse's aid wherever he went.

"So who's writing his speeches and who authorizes what is written and even the topics? Joe can't do this. He really doesn't even know where he is most of the time," the outlet said in January.

Christianity Daily reported in September that Biden implied in various occasions that someone else is running the White House. Biden would repeatedly state that he was "instructed" to accommodate questions during his press conferences, wherein those who ask him questions were pre-chosen. Biden also would state he is in "trouble" for not following instructions given him when it comes to taking impromptu questions.

The controversy on who is running the White House surfaced due to Biden's declining mental capacity. Americans were worried in his "cognitive ailment" that became more evident in the few months since he took the presidential seat in January 2021.

Questions on his capacity to run the presidency have circulated in public circles that the Trafalgar Group held a survey in June 23 to 25 last year asking if Americans believed if Biden "is fully executing the duties of his office?" Results of the survey showed 56.5% of Americans believe he isn't.

WND now claims that Biden is a puppet of Obama who uses him to do what he wants, such as in the case of the Afghanistan withdrawal. It cited a tweet of The Last Refuge that raised Biden assigning Vice President Kamala Harris "in charge of everything Obama wants to control for the outcome." This is said to be "part of the agreement."

"We had indications that perhaps it was Obama that was running this nightmare of a Presidency. It's not Biden, that's for sure. And it does make sense. With Biden, Obama can do all the things he wanted to do to this country and yet not take the blame for the reaction to these destructive policies. Afghanistan is an example of this," the outlet claimed.

Another indicator of this is the Build Back Better Plan that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi labeled as "an Obama program" in a December 23, 2021 tweet. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made a similar statement during a guesting in "The View" where she said she reports to Obama. The most obvious evidence, as per WND, is the meeting held by Obama last week in Congress with the Democrats that did not include Biden.

"So right now bets are that Obama is running the country, despite this being totally illegal. But since Obama and Biden never respected the law or the US Constitution, this is the best bet on who's (failing at)running this country. Also, there must be something going on for Obama to have a call with Congress," the outlet stressed.

In the meeting held via Zoom, Newsmax reported that Obama instructed Democrats to stop whining "about the stuff you can't change" in line with the upcoming midterm elections.

"Democrats have a tendency to complain about what we didn't get done rather than talking about what we did get done," Obama said.

"If we can get some stuff done, some major domestic initiative, some progress on climate...there will come a point where you decide if you are getting nothing or getting that," he added.