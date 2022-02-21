A new Gallup study conducted through telephone surveys on 12,000 U.S. adults revealed that the number of Americans who identify as members of the LGBTQ have increased by 7.1%.

Christian News Now said Gallup discovered that this increase was higher than the 2020 data of 5.6% and that it is twice as high than that recorded in 2012, which was 3.5%.

Of the 7.1%, a majority of Americans say they refer to themselves as bisexuals at 57%. While 21% refer to themselves as gay, followed by those who call themselves as lesbians at 14%, as transgenders at 10%, and for anything else outside being a heterosexual at 4%.

Faithwire highlighted that the Gallup poll showed 86.3% are heterosexuals or straight while 7% opted not to respond regarding their identity.

According to the poll's analysis, "LGBT Identification In U.S. Ticks Up To 7.1%," one in five adults belonging to Generation Z "identify as LGBT."

"The increase in LGBT identification in recent years largely reflects the higher prevalence of such identities among the youngest U.S. adults compared with the older generations they are replacing in the U.S. adult population," Gallup said.

"Roughly 21% of Generation Z Americans who have reached adulthood--those born between 1997 and 2003--identify as LGBT. That is nearly double the proportion of millennials who do so, while the gap widens even further when compared with older generations," they added.

Gallup projected that Gen Z adults who identify themselves as LGBT will increase even further "once all members of the generation reach adulthood."

"The proportion of U.S. adults who consider themselves to be lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender has grown at a faster pace over the past year than in prior years. This is occurring as more of Gen Z is reaching adulthood," it summarized.

"Given the large disparities in LGBT identification between younger and older generations of Americans, the proportion of all Americans who identify as LGBT can be expected to grow in the future as younger generations will constitute a larger share of the total U.S. adult population. With one in 10 millennials and one in five Gen Z members identifying as LGBT, the proportion of LGBT Americans should exceed 10% in the near future," it stressed.

Of the Gen Z adults who identify themselves as LGBT, a majority classify themselves as bisexual at 15%. While 2% of Gen X and 6% of millenials or Gen Y refer to themselves as bisexuals. The study also revealed that women are more prone than men to regard themselves as bisexuals at 6% and 2%, respectively. The reason being 2.5% of men more often identify as gay than as bisexual. While fewer women identify themselves as lesbian at 1.9%.

Factors that contribute to this increase are the "increasing legal protection against discrimination" and the "increasing acceptance" the public have for members of the LGBTQ.

GLAAD, an organization that advocates for "LGBTQ acceptance," similarly reported last week in "Where We Are On TV" that there are more members of the LGBTQ seen in television than ever before. Though LGBTQ "representation" has become widespread, the GLAAD Entertainment Research and Analysis Director claimed that it is still not enough since "LGBTQ inclusion is often found in clusters from a concentrated number of creatives and networks."

These networks include the Hallmark Channel, Nickelodeon, and Disney. Christianity Daily reported that the LGBTQ agenda has been pushed on children's entertainment and literature, to the extent that teachers themselves are pushing the ideology themselves.