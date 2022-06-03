Worship music has become increasingly popular both in the Christian Contemporary Music and the Mainstream Music scene. Hence, Christian Artists Chris Tomlin and Brooke Ligertwood share encouraging and inspiring reminders to current and upcoming songwriters to give emphasis to Bible-based music and lyrics.

Chris Tomlin Inspires Songwriters to Lead People to Have an Encounter with God

Tomlin, known for his songs "How Great Is Our God" and "Holy Is the Lord", shares his thoughts on how worship music must be composed. Tomlin says in his interview with The Christian Post that the mission of worship music is for the people to have an encounter with God through the songs being played.

He says: "And so that if we're going to keep doing that, with all the new that's coming through, and keep that same spirit of that humble spirit of like, just having people having an encounter with God, that's the difference-maker in this."

Also known for "Chris Tomlin & Friends", a studio album he produced with other American mainstream artists, Tomlin expresses the opportunity to collaborate with more mainstream artists saying that God is "doing amazing things across this landscape of music." He was recently nominated for Worship Song of The Year for his song "Thank You Lord", a collaboration with Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line, at the 2022 K-LOVE Fan Awards.

Brooke Ligertwood Challenges Songwriters to be Biblical and True to Your Song

Grammy-award singer and songwriter Ligertwood shares the same mission with Tomlin and challenges songwriters to have a firm grip on the Word of God. At the same time, they advised others to be biblical in how they pen worship music.

"What people are putting in their mouths and singing out, it's going to form what they believe about God, so it has to be true" Ligertwood expressed in her interview.

In a recent interview with RELEVANT Magazine, Ligertwood shared an insight into her song "A Thousand Hallelujahs." According to the renowned worship leader, the song serves as a reminder and example of what worship music must be and looks like. The song talks about the glory of God and how God's glory is in focus all throughout the track.

She says "The lyrics celebrate the origin and direction of glory, the song itself also becomes the vehicle for how to return that glory where it belongs - to Christ. It is intrinsically, deliberately, and singularly vertical. I pray it becomes of use and timely help to believers and congregations everywhere."

Ligertwood is known for being the producer and singer for Hillsong Church. She is best known for her music such as "What A Wonderful Name, "A Thousand Hallelujahs" and "Something In The Water."

