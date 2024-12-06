Global Leaders Adopt 'Madrid Commitment' to Protect Freedom, Family, and Life

The VI Transatlantic Summit, hosted by the Political Network for Values (PNfV) occurred on December 1 and 2, 2024, at the Madrid Royal Theater in Spain. | Photo Credit: Political Network for Values

The Transatlantic Summit, organized by the Political Network for Values (PNfV), brought together 300 political and civic leaders from 45 countries at the Senate of Spain.

According to Diario Cristiano, the Spanish edition of Christian Daily International, the summit aimed to unveil the Madrid Commitment, a global initiative outlining an agenda for action on freedom, family, and the culture of life for the next decade. The summit took place on December 1 and 2, 2024, at the Madrid Royal Theater in Spain.

“Our Transatlantic Summit, more than a meeting, is a call to action,” stated Stephen Bartulica, Croatian Member of European Parliament and the newly appointed president of PNfV. He emphasized, “Speeches are not enough; we must act in a global and increasingly coordinated manner to ensure that the dignity of every human being is respected at all stages of development.”

The Madrid Commitment outlines several key proposals, including defending human dignity and life from conception to natural death, ensuring the freedom to peacefully express convictions, advocating for legislation that strengthens family formation and stability, and promoting a culture that celebrates life and values the family.

Additionally, the commitment encourages governments to adopt the Geneva Consensus Declaration, which supports women's health and respects life, while reaffirming the original interpretation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as the foundation for a global alliance for life and freedom.

The document has received endorsements from delegations representing countries across Europe, the Americas, and Africa, including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Hungary, Uganda, and Sierra Leone, among others.

Nahuel Sotelo, the Secretary of Religion of Argentina, highlighted the significance of active participation in international organizations, stating, “At the U.N., there are countless resolutions being voted on that talk about gender, abortion, and patriarchy, but they do not address the family. We have to pressure our governments to be aware of what is being voted on.”

Bartulica added, “We must fight in the arena of politics, but winning elections is not enough. It is culture that will ultimately determine the fate of our nations.”

During the summit, Bartulica took over the presidency of PNfV from José Antonio Kast.

The summit was supported by international organizations such as The Heritage Foundation and Family Watch International, among others.