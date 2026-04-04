Franklin Graham Responds to Pope’s War Comments, Cites King David: “God Does Take Sides”

Franklin Graham speaks at the European Congress on Evangelism, hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), from May 27 to May 30 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Franklin Graham responded this week to remarks by Pope Leo XIV, pointing to the biblical example of King David to challenge the pope’s assertion that God rejects the prayers of those engaged in war.

Graham made the comments during a Tuesday appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, when host Piers Morgan asked him to address the pope’s Palm Sunday homily criticizing the use of Jesus’ name to justify armed conflict.

"He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them," the pope said, quoting Isaiah 1:15, when the prophet condemned ancient Judah for its violence: "Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood."

In response, Graham pointed to Scripture, saying, "Oh, I don't know. You know, David, King David, he prayed that God would train his hands how to fight his enemies. We know that God does take sides in history, certainly as it relates to biblical history. God gave great favor to David, great wisdom to David, every time he went into battle."

While expressing a preference for peace, Graham said he believes war can be justified in certain circumstances, particularly when confronting what he described as evil regimes.

"I want peace, I don't want war," Graham said. "I don't support war, but I do believe, at times, there is justification when you're fighting evil. And the Islamic Republic of Iran, I believe, is an evil government. And so I hope there is a regime change. I really do."

Pressed further by Morgan, Graham emphasized that his perspective differs from that of the pope, noting his Protestant background.

"Well, he didn't reject David's prayers, that's for sure," he said. "I think that Pope Leo, maybe he's putting that in a modern context. But if you take it from a biblical context, no question God heard the prayers of King David as he went against his enemies. And God gave him wisdom and guided him and directed him in his hands of war."

Later in the interview, Graham addressed debates surrounding Christian Zionism, saying that while he does not believe Scripture teaches that Jesus’ return depends on the Jewish people regathering in Israel, he views the nation’s founding as prophetically significant.

"That does not mean that the government of Israel is doing the work of God or anything like that. I don't believe that. It's a secular government. Most of them in government don't believe in God. So it's a secular country, but it's still a fulfillment of prophecy," he said, adding that he believes many in Israel will eventually come to faith in Christ.

Graham’s remarks echoed themes from a prayer he delivered during an Easter gathering at the White House on Wednesday, where he referenced the biblical story of Esther in relation to modern tensions with Iran.

"Father, you tell us in the book of Esther that the Persians, the Iranians, were wanting to kill every Jew — woman, child — and to do it all in one day. But you raised up Esther to save the Jewish people," Graham said.

"Father, we thank you. Today, the Iranians, the wicked regime of this government, wants to kill every Jew and destroy them with an atomic fire," he continued.

"But you have raised up President Trump. You've raised him up 'for such a time as this.' Father, we pray that you'll give him victory. Father, we pray for our military, that you'd watch over and protect them. We pray for the people of Iran who want freedom, to be set free from these Islamic lunatics," Graham added.