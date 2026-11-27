Photo credit: Pixabay/ William Murphy

A Maine church that operates a private Christian school has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review state requirements that it says force religious institutions to compromise their beliefs to participate in a publicly funded tuition assistance program.

Crosspoint Church, which runs Bangor Christian School, submitted its petition for a writ of certiorari last Friday, approximately four months after losing its challenge before a federal appeals court.

The church is asking the justices to determine whether “public-benefits conditions requiring religious schools to abandon their religious exercise to obtain the benefits are subject to strict scrutiny.”

Ryan Gardner, senior counsel at First Liberty Institute, one of the organizations representing Crosspoint, described Maine's policies as “un-American” in a statement released Monday.

“Religious education plays a historical and vital role in our diverse society, but Maine’s leadership still refuses to comply with the Supreme Court’s mandate to treat faith-based education fairly,” Gardner said. “Punishing religious institutions for their religious beliefs is odious to our Constitution. We now hope the Court will take this case and end Maine’s efforts to circumvent the First Amendment.”

The dispute follows the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision in 'Carson v. Makin' in 2022, which prohibited Maine from excluding families from its tuition assistance program solely because they chose religious schools.

Despite that ruling, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, a Democrat, maintained that Bangor Christian School remained ineligible for state tuition funding because of its policies concerning LGBT students and employees.

“The education provided by the schools at issue here is inimical to a public education,” Frey said in a 2023 statement. “They promote a single religion to the exclusion of all others, refuse to admit gay and transgender children, and openly discriminate in hiring teachers and staff.”

Crosspoint responded by filing a lawsuit against Maine officials in March 2023, arguing that the state's LGBT antidiscrimination requirements effectively prevented the school from accessing the tuition program. The church characterized those requirements as a “poison pill.”

In February 2024, U.S. District Judge John Woodcock rejected Crosspoint's request for a preliminary injunction, concluding that its claims were unlikely to prevail. A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the decision against Crosspoint in July and returned the case to the district court for further proceedings.

In its Supreme Court petition, Crosspoint's attorneys accused Maine of attempting to evade the justices' earlier ruling, arguing that the state's “maneuvers cannot be described as anything but defiance.” They maintained that Maine had replaced its prohibition on religious-school participation with conditions officials understood “would be unacceptable to BCS and other religious schools.”

“To obtain tuition funds, Crosspoint must cease operating BCS consistent with its Christian mission to preach the Gospel and biblically rooted beliefs about sex and gender identity,” the petition reads.