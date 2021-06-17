When it comes to a godless government like Communist China, allegations of undermining countries' economies - through various propaganda and most recently, biological weapons - can no longer be dismissed as mere conspiracy theories.

Just last month, a Chinese professor with strong connections to the CCP triumphantly declared that China "defeated" the United States in a biological war in 2020. Such claim raised the possibility that the COVID-19 outbreak was a planned act.

As previously reported, Senior Researcher Chen Ping of the China Institute of Fudan University acknowledged in a video that was translated by New York-based blogger Jennifer Zeng that the Communist Party of China had won "the biology revolution."

"In 2020, China won the trade war, science and technology war, and especially the biological war," he said. "The achievement is unprecedented. This is an epoch-making historical record. So for the liberal, America-worshiping cult within China, their worship of the U.S. is actually unfounded. After this trade war and biological warfare, the U.S. was beaten back to its original shape."

Earlier this month, as proof of the Wuhan laboratory leaks continues to mount, former President Donald Trump described the COVID-19 as China's "single greatest attack on the world."

"Whether it's on purpose or not, it's the single greatest attack on the world--and not just us-- on the world in history," he said in a phone interview on Fox Business with Stuart Varney.

This is echoed by TruNews founder Rick Wiles when he said that the communist regime has "embarked on a plan to exterminate their enemies. This includes the United States of America, Australia, India, and the Philippines."

Wiles pointed out that these are the nations which are now under the most severe COVID assault, and he said that China is targeting them in a "multiple economic way" because they want the resources.

"This is the worst thing that has ever happened, I believe, in the history of the world - a biological attack on humanity," he added.

He further noted that CCP operatives had penetrated the federal, state, and municipal governments of the United States of America. Chinese propaganda, he claimed, is being promoted by American media outlets, while the world's major social media platform, Facebook, is enlisting the help of Chinese people to monitor and filter American social media postings.

"So, if a person in America ridicules the accusation that the Coronavirus is man-made in a Chinese laboratory, most likely move on. If that person were to choose any statements like that, you can be certain that that individual is either a CCP agent, or an apologist for the CCP," he said.

On Dr. Anthony Fauci, Wiles believes that he is complicit with the Chinese Communist Party and that he should be detained and questioned by the military.

"There is a medical mafia in this country," he declared.

On Communism, Wiles said it breeds godlessness and produces "madmen."

"Man is depraved and without God, man is totally depraved. And there's no depth of evil and wickedness that man cannot commit when man is without God."