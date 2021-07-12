Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, expressed his desire for more vaccine mandates at a local level in a conversation with CNN over the weekend.

He expressly said that if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gives full approval of the COVID vaccines, it will trigger "a lot more mandates" across the states.

"I do believe at the local level there should be more mandates," Dr. Fauci said, as reported by the Epoch Times. "There really should be. We're talking about [a] life-and-death situation. We've lost 600,000 Americans already, and we're still losing more people."

Dr. Fauci's push for more vaccine mandates came after President Biden announced the administration's plan for a door-to-door campaign to reach more people to go and get vaccinated against COVID, despite some worrying reports about side effects and death. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 48% of Americans have been fully vaccinated, while 55% have received at least one dose of the two-dose COVID vaccines.

"I think the hesitancy at the local level of doing mandates is because the vaccines have not been officially, fully approved," Dr. Fauci explained. "But people need to understand that the amount of data right now that shows a high degree of effectiveness and a high degree of safety is more than we've ever seen with emergency use authorization."

This is in spite of some reports indicating that the COVID vaccine may have caused some deaths amongst those who got the jab. The BMJ reported that doctors in Norway have been ordered to "conduct more thorough evaluations" of elderly patients in line to get the Pfizer vaccine after 23 patients passed away after they got the shot.

Steinar Madsen, medical director of the Norwegian Medicines Agency said, "It may be a coincidence, but we aren't sure. There is a possibility that these common adverse reactions, that are not dangerous in fitter, younger patients and are not unusual with vaccines, may aggravate underlying disease in the elderly."

In Germany, the Paul Ehrlich Institute is also investigating 10 cases of deaths shortly after COVID vaccinations. Paul Craig Roberts, a former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and former associate editor of the Wall Street Journal, argued in June that COVID vaccines are "toxic" to the human body because COVID is a "virus engineered for humans, and the mRNA vaccines are toxic in themselves," drawing the conclusion that the vaccines are "as deadly as COVID itself."

This echoes what Byram Bridle, an associate professor of viral immunology at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, said about COVID vaccines.

"We thought the spike protein was a great target antigen, we never knew the spike protein itself was a toxin and was a pathogenic protein," Bridle said, adding "by vaccinating people we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin."

Fox News' Carlson Tucker in May sounded the alarm on the increasing number of deaths following the COVID jabs, citing a VAERS database in which numbers appeared to be "not even close to normal."

Meanwhile, a group of lawyers have called for universities to halt any plans of implementing vaccine mandates on students for fear of them dying from the shot.