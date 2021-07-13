When President Joe Biden failed to meet the goal he set for himself to get 70% of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID by the Fourth of July weekend, he doubled down on what he thought was the problem: vaccine hesitancy. After all, there was more than enough vaccine supply to go around. It's just that some Americans did not want to get vaccinated and it was their right to refuse.

Unconvinced, however, President Biden announced last week a door-to-door campaign that enlisted volunteers to meet American citizens in their homes and encourage them to get a COVID shot. The effort is now in full swing.

According to the Western Journal, a guidance being distributed among volunteers in Lake County, Illinois offer a step by step process on how to go about President Biden's door-to-door vaccination campaign. Called "health ambassadors" despite being merely volunteers with various backgrounds, these people who are tasked to go from house to house to spread word about the wonders of experimental vaccines have been told to have an "attitude of a golden retriever, [and a] memory of a goldfish."

The pamphlet titled "Community Health Ambassador Outreach Door Knocking Project to Increase COVID Vaccine Acceptance" published by the Lake County Health Department and Community Center tasks volunteers to "take down questions" to submit to the health department staff so that the staff can get back to whoever asked the question.

It also said that because the volunteers are "not seeking an order for any goods or services," they are "not considered a solicitor," which means any "no soliciting signs" do not apply to them. It also ordered volunteers to "leave a flyer even if they're already vaccinated" but refrain from leaving it in the mailbox because it is illegal to do so. Only mail carriers may place flyers and mail in the mailbox.

The guidance also orders volunteers of President Biden's door-to-door vaccination campaign to "orient yourself so you systematically proceed from floor-to-floor, covering each wing" in a senior housing facility.

The Lake County guidance also appears to be pushing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine among seniors, which most recently was reported to be linked to an autoimmune disorder known as Guillain-Barré syndrome.

According to USA Today, there have been 100 reported incidents of the possible connection between the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine and the development of Guillain-Barré syndrome. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned about the possible link between the two, but said that there is not yet enough data "to establish a causal relationship."

Yet, Lake County volunteers for President Biden's door-to-door vaccination campaign are being told to tell seniors that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is "a great option and very effective" especially because it only requires a single shot.

Volunteers are ordered by Lake County to refrain from gathering personal information but are required to list down the contact information of people who have not yet been vaccinated or are not interested, based on the last page of the pamphlet that shows a table that volunteers must fill out.