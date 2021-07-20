The National Urban League, formerly called National League on Urban Conditions Among Negroes is a New York City-based historic civil rights organization that advocates for economic and social justice for African Americans and helps fight racial discrimination in America.

On paper, the movement appears to have a good cause, with its following having grown to 90 affiliates in 300 communities across 36 states. It is reportedly assisting over 2 million people nationwide in areas such as education, healthcare, housing, jobs, and justice. But this organization, which is pushing critical race theory in schools, has been found to have close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

A revelatory report from The National Pulse showed that the National Urban League or NUL, which sued former President Donald Trump for banning critical race theory in schools, has been working with the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) for more than 10 years.

CUSEF is founded by the "highest-ranking entity overseeing" the Chinese government's United Front Work Department (UFWD) and aims to "co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party" while influencing the West to "take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing's preferred policies," the U.S.-China Security and Economic Review Commission reported.

Back in 2010, NUL President and CEO Marc Morial, who still leads the organization pushing critical race theory in schools today, led a 45-person delegation on a "journey of empowerment" to China sponsored by CUSEF. At the time, Morial wrote that their journey to "paving a path to empowerment for African Americans recently led us half-way around the world to the People's Republic of China."

Morial shared that NUL and its Chinese collaborators came up with education initiatives, including the establishment of the Confucius Institute, which was later was accused by the U.S. government of having propaganda operations and national security threats.

Not only did Morial enable the CCP to influence educational initiatives in the U.S. for the African American community, the NUL and its Chinese collaborators also "[explored] other areas of common interest," such as "banking and finance, industry and manufacturing, import-export, real estate, culture and tourism, and the public sector."

Morial admitted that they were looking to "partner with the Chinese to drive urban development and renewal, update inner-city infrastructure and secure investment and financing for business and entrepreneurship, while creating jobs and affordable housing."

Participants in the trip to China include several NUL board members, CEOS from seven Urban League affiliates, former CNN contributor Roland Martin and and former Transportation Secretary Rodney Slater, who served in the Clinton administration.

The partnership between the organization pushing critical race theory in schools and the Chinese Communist Party continues to this day. On July 14, 2021, a CUSEF press release from NUL shared details of the "transforming" nature of a recent trip to Beijing. Students toured the Great Wall, the Forbidden City and Tiananmen Square, where the Chinese government once massacred thousands.

One seemingly converted student even declared, "I learned that many stereotypes about China and their culture are not true and I also learned that their tradition and culture is a way to keep the hope alive and stay close with family."

The recent revelation falls in line with earlier reports indicating that China is exhausting ways to create a "chaotic Marxist America" using woke social justice ideologies such as critical race theory, to manipulate and divide Americans against one another. The communist party is also reportedly involved in or linked to efforts to control the United States.

The CCP has ties to mainstream media and is using its connections to promote anti-America propaganda. Even fact-checkers working to police the information people receive via social media are linked to the CCP.