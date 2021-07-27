Just three days after it was flagged for "medical misinformation," a video interview between Tony Perkins and Mary Holland that was posted and removed on YouTube has been restored by the Big Tech streaming giant.

The Family Research Council, of which Perkins is the president, filed an appeal to YouTube over the removal of the video, which they rejected. However, the video interview was restored after the council took to the press to spread word about Big Tech censorship.

The video in question showed FRC president Perkins interviewing Holland, the president and general counsel of Children's Health Defense, who spoke out about her organization's lawsuit against the state of Washington D.C. for its new law that authorizes schools to inoculate children aged 11 and up without parental knowledge or consent. The topic is of greater importance now because governments are gearing up to vaccinate children against COVID.

The interview between Perkins and Holland on child vaccination sans parental consent was initially aired on July 16 on "Washington Watch with Tony Perkins," a program that is broadcasted in up to 800 Christian radio stations and appears on Christian TV. It was also uploaded to YouTube and on July 19, the Big Tech streaming company removed it from its platform citing "medical misinformation" issues.

Despite being flagged for alleged medical misinformation, the interview, in which Holland warned against the dangers of removing parental protections from medical decisions concerning their children, did not contain any medical information or medical advice, LifeSite reported.

FRC immediately appealed the decision but was rejected on July 20. Following a press statement on July 22 that spoke out on Big Tech censorship, the video was restored.

"We are glad to see our video restored on YouTube but recognize that there are many conservatives who are quietly being censored and do not have an adequate recourse to get the heavy hand of Big Tech giants like YouTube to budge," a statement from FRC read. They pondered if Big Tech companies such as YouTube would have "admitted their error" if an organization such as FRC, which has a reach of over 800 radio stations nationwide, kept silent.

"Big Tech's default setting is to shut up conservatives, requiring them to jump through hoops and file appeals in order to speak on issues from a perspective different from that of the Left. This should not be," the FRC statement continued. "Conservatives should not have to get media attention in order to be heard. YouTube is failing to live up to its stated mission 'to give everyone a voice and show them the world.'"

The FRC also raised its concerns over Big Tech censorship in the face of the COVID pandemic, especially under the Biden administration, which campaigns to fight what it considers as misinformation.

Two weeks ago, President Joe Biden called out Big Tech social media companies for failing to restrict "misinformation" on their platforms regarding COVID vaccines. He said they were "killing people" by letting misinformation spread, Al Jazeera reported.

His comments came after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said at the White House, "Misinformation poses an imminent and insidious threat to our nation's health. We must confront misinformation as a nation."