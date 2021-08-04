The online database showing how much the White House's Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci gave to the Wuhan Institute of Virology was reportedly shut down.

As per The National Pulse, the National Institutes of Health database can no longer be accessed. The said database provides information on the taxpayer-backed research grants of the United States that included those funded by the NIH to the Wuhan laboratory. The National Pulse said the database now only displays an error message and yields no results when one searches for grants funded by the National Institutes of Health's various agencies. Normally, it would itemize billions of the said grants.

"When searched, the database, which itemizes the billions of taxpayer-funded grants distributed by various National Institutes of Health (NIH) agencies, yields no results and prompts users with an error message. Among the agencies included in the registry is the Fauci-led National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which has come under scrutiny for funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology," The National Pulse revealed.

The said database previously revealed the controversial gain-of-function research that has brought Fauci under the suspicion of being "culpable for the pandemic" and was even threatened with Felony by Texas Senator Rand Paul for denying while under oath during the Senate hearing on the virus' investigation for denying the said funding despite information available on it.

"The website also previously revealed NIAID-directed funds for joint research between disgrace COVID-19 investigator Peter Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance and the Chinese government-run lab under the auspices of a nearly $3.7 million grant entitled "Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence," The National Pulse pointed out.

The database being "shut down" comes after analysis of government documents on the said taxpayer funded research has revealed that Fauci, through his National Institutes of Health, has been funding Chinese entities since 2012 and not just the Wuhan Institute.

Last week, we reported that the Daily Caller's Investigative Group revealed that $46 million "in taxpayer funds" have been released by the National Institutes of Health through subgrants to 100 institutions in China. The said funding enabled 27 institutions to conduct infectious disease research that included the Wuhan laboratory.

"The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the NIH subagency led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, provided $6.6 million in taxpayer-funded subgrants to 27 of the Chinese entities, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology, to conduct research into allergies and infectious diseases, subgrant data pulled from USASpending.gov shows," the Daily Caller disclosed in its report.

The funding projects of the NIH for Chinese institutions also involved research on drug addiction, mental health, and other scientific fields. The cost of the research projects were reported to be at $428,000 for some grants like one that involved mosquito-based infections or at $600,000 for others like the one specifically given to the Wuhan laboratory for the gain-of-function research.

Paul, together with Florida Senator Rick Scott, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, has actually ordered last week through the leading of Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson that Fauci's emails be released unredacted by "demanding" Michigan Senator Gary Peters to "initiate the subpoena process" for it. The said emails provide information on Fauci's linkages to the Wuhan laboratory and proves the Republican's theory of leakage on the virus coming from there.