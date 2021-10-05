A letter addressed to President Biden by the National School Boards Association (NSBA) requests "federal law enforcement and other assistance" to schools for them to be able to properly address angry parents who oppose critical race theory (CRT) teachings and mask mandates.

The NSBA asked "for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation."

According to Breitbart, the letter expressed how the national school board group needed "immediate assistance" so they could "protect" school faculty, staff, and students from "acts of violence affecting interstate commerce because of threats to their districts, families, and personal safety."

They also claim that they would like protection against "attacks against school board members and educators for approving policies for masks to protect the health and safety of students and school employees" as well as "physical threats because of propaganda purporting the false inclusion of critical race theory within classroom instruction and curricula."

The national school board group argued that the "propaganda" continues despite them denying that CRT is not being taught in schools and "remains a complex law school and graduate school subject well beyond the scope of a K-12 class." This is despite the United States Conference of Mayors having adopted a resolution in which its members committed to teaching CRT in K-12 schools.

The president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, as well as a number of superintendents of schools across the U.S. have also collectively denied that CRT is being taught in school districts despite having been found to partner with companies that train teachers about the tenets of CRT, to be able to equip them with knowledge on how to indoctrinate children.

Recently, school board meetings have been the venue for anti-CRT parents to air their concerns about such teachings and some meetings have turned violent.

"America's public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat," Viola Garcia and Chip Slaven, NSBA president and interim executive director, said in a statement, as per Reuters. The White House has acknowledge the NSBA's concerns but have not established any actions to combat what the national school board group calls "domestic terrorists."

In the letter, the NSBA asked President Biden to issue an executive order to protect school officials and school board members by reviewing "appropriate enforceable actions against these crimes and acts of violence under the Gun-Free School Zones Act, the PATRIOT Act in regards to domestic terrorism," and several other anti-domestic terrorism laws.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki described the threats to the school boards as "horrible" because "they're [just] doing their jobs]." She also acknowledged that the Biden administration continues to "explore what more can be done" and that it will involved a lot of "local law enforcement."

The NSBA is made up of 90,000 school board members across the U.S. who govern 14,000 public school districts. The organization said, "This is a critical time for a proactive approach to deal with this difficult issue."

It's worth noting that this comes after reports of parents expressing their anger at schools teaching their kids to hate fellow students and other people based on skin color, pushing transgender ideologies to kids, showing pornographic and lewd material to kids, and creating an environment where teachers are forced to call students using transgender pronouns. These policies, some parents say, 'abuse' children.