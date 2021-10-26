A radical group of Antifa from Texas reportedly disrupted a pro-life prayer vigil held last week.

Life News reported that the mob screamed profanities while they disrupted the vigil organized by the Young Conservatives of Texas. The prayer vigil was meant to remember the 63 million babies that were killed via abortion. The University of North Texas student even set up crosses as symbols to commemorate the aborted babies.

"Mob of Antifa Radicals Disrupts Pro-Life Prayer Vigil Screaming 'F- Your God!'" Life News tweeted on Saturday, October 24.

Fox News said the Antifa protesters came on the evening of October 18 to the University of North Texas located in Denton to disrupt the prayer vigil while the students were holding candles lit for the ceremonies.

The Antifa mob was comprised of hundreds of "radical abortion activists" who came in during the vigil chanting slogans that were blasphemous in an attempt to drown the prayers of the small group of student pro-lifers.

Young Conservatives of Texas' University of North Texas chapter founder Kelly Neidert said in an interview with Fox News that the mob intimidated and harassed the surprised students who didn't know where they actually came from. Neidert also disclosed that pro-life students were threatened with death by the Antifa who picked fights with them and followed them to their cars while harassing them.

"They harassed us, they were throwing things at us. They were chanting things. They brought all sorts of instruments that they were playing to drown out whatever we were saying. They brought their megaphones, they brought whistles," Neidert recalled.

Neidert said it is probable the members of the mob that disrupted the prayer vigil responded to the Antifa advertisement that circulated in social media days before the event. The ad had the three-arrow Antifa insignia that spoke of the planned prayer vigil, which it described as "christo-fascist."

"Tonight the young conservatives have invited groyper influencers & white nationalists such as Lance Johnston to a pro life 'vigil' in supporting christo-fascist abortion legislation," read a tweet from the Elm Fork John Brown Club on October 19.

Videos obtained by Fox News on the incident does show a group of black-dressed men shouting repeatedly, "F*** your God!", every time the pro-life students chanted, "Christ is king!" While another video showed a woman in black holding a megaphone stating that she "loves sacrificing children."

The incident is not the first time the Antifa disrupted a prayer gathering.

Last August, the Antifa disrupted a prayer rally spearheaded by Polish Fortress of Adullam Church Pastor Artur Pawlowski in Oregon's Tom McCall Waterfront Park. The prayer rally entitled, "Courageous Truth," was part of Pawlowski's tour where he shared his experiences on government control of worship placed during the pandemic. Pawlowski was one of those attacked by the violent mob who sprayed mace on his face.

Videos of the incident showed that the Antifa similarly came in a large group dressed in black while carrying shields and weapons to attack the families peacefully gathered in the park. The Antifa attacked children as young as toddlers who were with their parents using rotten eggs and even mace. One of the parents whose baby was attacked said her baby's face was almost hit by the flash bomb blast during that incident.