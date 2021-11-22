Medical reports released last week showed that President Joe Biden is suffering from multiple health issues- and that he didn't take a cognitive test.

The Daily Wire announced via Twitter on Sunday that Biden, after taking physical exam, was found to have many health issues. He didn't take a test to check his cognitive health, however.

"Biden's physical reveals multiple health issues, does not appear to have gotten cognitive test: reports," The Daily Wire said.

The outlet's allusion to a cognitive test pertains to Biden's mental health decline which has been on spotlight since he took the presidential seat this year. Americans have started noticing his declining mental health condition in March, and a survey released the month after showed that many do not believe he is even healthy.

Each public appearance Biden made has actually further confirmed his declining mental condition, such that former White House Doctor Ronny Jackson has asked him, through a letter in June, to take a cognitive test.

Biden took his first presidential physical exam last week and the results showed that he suffers from various health issues such as seasonal allergies, mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet, non-valvular atrial fibrillation, gastroesophageal reflux, and hyperlipidemia. This does not include a stiffer ambulatory gait and the increased frequency of "throat clearing" that have been put under further investigation by his attending physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, D.O.

O'Connor conducted the physical exam that included several consultations from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Presidential Specialty Consultants. The consultants included specialists in gastroenterology, cardiology, radiology, neurology, anesthesiology, orthopedics, dermatology, physical therapy, and dentistry.

O'Connor wrote in the medical report that Biden's "throat clearing" have become more frequent in the past few months and requires a "detailed investigation."

"The President has experienced increasing frequency and severity of "throat clearing" and coughing during speaking engagements. He has exhibited such symptoms for as long as I have known him, but they certainly seem to be more frequent and more pronounced over the last few months," O'Connor said.

"It is acknowledged that this perception may be artificially confounded by the undeniable fact that, as President, a much greater attention is directed toward his public engagements as compared to that which he experienced in previous positions. Nevertheless, this symptom is clearly present, and warranted detailed investigation," he added.

O'Connor requested a similar investigation be done to Biden's ambulatory gait that has become stiffer this year.

"The President's ambulatory gait is perceptibly stiffer and less fluid than it was a year or so ago. He has several reasonable explanations for this in his orthopedic history, but again, a detailed investigation was appropriate," O'Conner stressed.

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta disclosed last Saturday, November 20, that Biden did not take tests "that measured" his "mental acuity," which former President Donald Trump had to take as part of the physical exams.

"It doesn't seem like it. I read pretty carefully through the doctor's report, and there was, they mentioned neurological exam, but that was more in terms of testing motor strength and sensation and things like that. President Trump had something known as the Montreal cognitive assessment. It's sort of a screening test for dementia," Gupta said.

"And, you know, that there was no mention of that sort of thing here. It is a constant point of discussion. I can tell you within the geriatrics community, I wrote this book last year about brain health, and one of the things that kept coming up was, should sort of these types of screening tests, cognitive screening tests, be more commonly done?" Gupta added.