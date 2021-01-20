While the world watches President Donald Trump, the best President the U.S. had in many years, give farewell messages to Americans, and watch Joe Biden being sworn-in after a long election period marred with tons of evidence of voter fraud, another nation proudly gloats at the events that unfolded: China.

Jan. 20, 2021 saw President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leaving the White House aboard Marine One and then aboard the Air Force One as they made their way to Florida.

It also saw former Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris getting sworn in into the highest offices in the nation - in front of a small number of supporters guarded by tens of thousands of National Guard members.

Everybody around the world watched as the peaceful transfer of power occurred, just as President Trump promised.

Prior to the smooth and peaceful turn of events, however, the world watched as leftist rioters infiltrated the Trump supporters who went to the U.S. Capitol to voice out their frustrations over the cheating that happened during the November 2020 elections.

These violent characters incited the President's supporters who were supposedly there to protest peacefully, just like they usually do, as opposed to the rioters that have burned, destroyed, and wreaked havoc in different states across the country.

President Trump was accused of inciting the violence. In response, he denounced it and said his true supporters will never resort to violence. On the one hand, those who accused him of doing something he did not do did not condemn the leftist violence that raged across the nation. But they were quick to blame Trump supporters for the chaos that leftist insurgents instigated.

While the world was watching the left harass the right, how mainstream media censored voices supportive of Trump, and how the elections were marred with many instances of voter fraud as revealed by hundreds of witnesses who signed affidavits under oath but were not given the chance to present proof of it in court, another group was busy watching the chaos unfold.

This group is the Chinese Communist Party.

Communist China has been waiting for this to happen

According to Bitter Winter, a magazine on religious liberty and human rights, the CCP watched in glee as Americans, regardless of party, were so divided and agitated towards one another.

"Double standards! The U.S. media hailed the protests in Hong Kong as legitimate, and now denounce those in Washington DC as an attack against democracy," the magazine quoted a Chinese TV report regarding the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"The U.S. fueled the unrest in Hong Kong, and now sees the same unrest in Washington DC!"

Bitter Winter noted how these comments were posted "time and again" on Chinese social media, posted and propagated by both genuine CCP supporters and paid trolls. This propaganda, the magazine noted, might have ignored the difference in context between Washington D.C. and Hong Kong, but had one clear intention:

To spread the idea that "the end of the United States is at hand."

Gloating

Fast forward to a few days earlier, in Jan. 16, Chinese state media Xinhua released an op-ed titled "Good riddance, Trump administration and its final madness." This op-ed was spotted and shared online by Navy veteran intel officer Jack Posobiec.

The article proudly boasted about how, in the eyes of the CCP, the Trump administration made the wrong decision to challenge China, and how along with this mistake ended up "underestimating" the Asian country's "strength and determination to take all measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests."

The op-ed closed with a post-script, saying, "good riddance to the current U.S. administration and its final madness."

Interference

Those last two lines quoted above provide a very good background that will help Americans understand what U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe revealed in a letter sent to Congress, The Epoch Times reported.

Earlier reports indicated that according to raw intel, China tried to influence the 2020 elections. Ratcliffe didn't sign off on the reports at the time because some didn't want this to be revealed. Now, the Director revealed it himself.

Per the letter, Ratcliffe "assessed" that China interfered in the 2020 elections. The news of the communist country's meddling, however, was "suppressed" by the CIA which "pressured" analysts to "withdraw" their support for the view. To quote the Director of National Intelligence,

"I am adding my voice in support of the stated minority view - based on all available sources of intelligence, with definitions consistently applied, and reached independent of political considerations or undue pressure - that the People's Republic of China sought to influence the 2020 U.S. federal elections, and raising the need for the Intelligence Community to address the underlying issues with China reporting outlined above."

The CCP, per Xinhua, indeed possessed "strength and determination to take all measures" - including, as per Ratcliffe, influencing the U.S. elections.

And now that Biden has been sworn in, the CCP isn't ashamed to gloat over the news that Trump's first term is over.