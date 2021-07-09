A government "operator" is reportedly confirmed to have been involved in planning of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 this year.

As videos on Capitol Police initiating attacks on former President Donald Trump's supporters last January 6 surface, WND said that federal agents were some of the key individuals involved in its planning.

WND cited a report of the National File that confirmed that the D.C. Police went undercover as an "operator" during the riot.

"Court documents pertaining to the indictment of a man named Fi Doung over alleged crimes relating to the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 reveal that D.C. Metropolitan Police had at least one undercover federal employee embedded within the pro-Trump crowd ahead of and during the civil unrest at the Capitol," the National File said.

The National File cited court documents that affirmed the undercover police's operation began early on that day. Per the documents, Duong was a man who belonged to a "loosely affiliated, unnamed group of like-minded individuals" likened to a "known militia group" in Northern Virginia.

"On the morning of January 6, 2021, FI DUONG and an associate of his (ASSOCIATE 1) introduced themselves to a Metropolitan Police Department Undercover Employee (MPD UCE) in the vicinity of Freedom Plaza, Washington, D.C. DUONG asked the MPD UCE if he/she was a 'patriot,' to which the MPD UCE responded in the affirmative and asked DUONG the same question. DUONG responded by claiming to be an 'operator.'," the court document said.

The report narrated the activities of the undercover police weeks before January 6, which included befriending Duong through a Bible study in his home and knowing the history of Duong's family. Duong was said to be an immigrant from China who fled with his family to Vietnam before America to avoid Communism.

"This is the first admission from the government that an undercover federal operative was covertly interacting with patriot groups ahead of the violence at the Capitol on January 6," the National File stressed in its report.

The National File shared another report which contains photos and video footage of unidentified violent people during the Capitol riot. The video shows a Trump supporter getting kicked in the face by an unnamed violent individual for trying to stop him from doing more violent actions.

The National File said it is not accusing anyone of working with the government as operatives, agents, affiliates or informers, especially as their identities remain undetermined at the moment.

Earlier reports

The National File confirmation mirrors an earlier report indicating that the Capitol riot was organized by government agents based on the Senate Homeland Security and Rules Committee's 95-page report that was exposed by Revolver News. The Committee pointed out the "intelligence failure" as the reason for the realization of the "capitol siege."

In the lengthy and detailed Revolver News report, unnamed co-conspirators labeled as "Person Two" and "Person Three" were engaged in the planning of the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

"The first suspiciously unindicted co-conspirators we will consider are the 'Person Two' and 'Person Three' who are unindicted co-conspirators in the indictment against Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell (and the 15 named co-defendants)," Revolver News highlighted in its report.

"But wait. Here's the interesting thing. 'Person Two' and 'Person Three' were organizers of the riot. The government knows who they are, but the government has not charged them. Why is that? You know why. They were almost certainly working for the FBI. So FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol on January 6, according to government documents. And those two are not alone," WND also quoted the Revolver News in its report.

Last February, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testified in the Senate Hearing that the Capitol riot was an "coordinated attack." The Senate Hearing was on the security failures that led to the riots that also put on testimony Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief Robert Contee, former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger, and former House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving. All testified that the attack was organized.

"The fact that the group attacked our West Front 20 minutes before the event at the Ellipse ended--they were planning on our agency not being at full strength at that time," Sund said.

Earlier, two leftists claimed they taught the FBI how to infiltrate the MAGA supporters based on their experience. The leftists said the FBI were the ones who reached out to them after conducting a stint of disguising themselves as One America News reporters last January 6.

Last week, videos have surfaced on the Capitol Police initiating the attacks on Trump supporters to provoke them into violence. The videos are said to be concrete evidence that Trump supporters are actually peaceful and that the former president never really instructed them to violently claim the Capitol.

The videos were withheld by the Democrats, the Media, and the FBI and only surfaced after a lawsuit forced it to be released to the public.

"Democrats and the Deep State will never release this video that exonerates the imprisoned Trump supporters. And they continue to lie to the American people about the fake 'insurrection' that appears more and more likely to be a government setup," The Gateway Pundit said regarding the videos.