A new survey reveals that most Americans want Black Lives Matter riots investigated, not the Jan. 6 chaos at the United States Capitol, showing how Democrats don't reflect voters' opinions.

The Blaze reported that the new Rasmussen Reports poll showed that a majority of Americans (66%) want Congress to investigate the BLM riots that have injured 2,0000 police officers more than that of the U.S. Capitol riots.

The report's release was timely as Democrats have began its partisan investigation on the Jan. 6 protests, which surprisingly coincides with Big Tech Twitter suspending the accounts of various states--Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin--having an audit on the 2020 election ballots.

According to Rasmussen Reports, two thirds of American voters want the BLM protests, also known as the 2020 riots, to be investigated by Congress. Rasmussen Reports said they conducted the survey on 996 "U.S. Likely Voters" on July 16-18 with the help of the National Police Association through questions on the Jan. 6 event and on the 2020 riots.

The introduction of the questionnaire provided information from the Major Cities Chief Association the conducted a study of 68 cities that had violent protests in 2020. Rasmussen said that in the summer of 2020 there were 574 protests that involved violent acts on "police officers, looting, and arson" and has resulted to 2,000 police officers in the line of duty being injured.

Some of the questions asked where, "Should congress investigate the 2020 violent protests that occurred in these cities?"; "Should congress award medals to the law enforcement agencies that defended their cities from violent looters and rioters in 2020?"; "Over 500 people have been arrested for Jan. 6th 2021 participation. Should these people be prosecuted?"; and "Should politicians who failed to acknowledge the violent riots from 2020 be criticized?"

On the question to whether an investigation be made by Congress on the 2020 violent protests, 66% answered "yes," 21% answered "no" and 13% answered "not sure." Even when broken down into racial groups and affiliation, results still showed that a majority want an investigation on the 2020 protests.

"Majorities of every racial group and political affiliation support a congressional investigation of last year's violent protests. Sixty-seven percent (67%) of whites, 64% of black voters, 66% of Hispanics and 62% of other minorities think Congress should investigate the 2020 riots in U.S. cities. Seventy-five percent (75%) of Republicans, 60% of Democrats and 63% of voters not affiliated with either major party say Congress should investigate last year's violent protests," Rasmussen Reports stressed.

Other highlights of the survey included 65% of Americans believing that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should "meet with the family of St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn...just as they did with the family of George Floyd."

The survey also showed that 63% of voters believe that criminal charges should be imposed on the participants of the nationwide 2020 rioting and in the 2021 Capitol riot. A majority (53%) believe that law enforcement agencies should be awarded medals by Congress for defending cities against the 2020 rioters "similar to the awards proposed by Nancy Pelosi for the Capitol Police."

While 62% of voters believe that politicians who downplayed the 2020 rioting "deserve to be criticized" as compared to the 51% of voters who believe that elected officials who downplayed the Jan. 6 riot "deserve criticism." In addition, 76% of voters believe that the youth should be taught "to comply with police" instead of fleeing or resisting their arrest.

Rasmussen also revealed in its report on the survey results that the National Police Association, upon seeing the data, attributed the increase in crime to the 2020 riots. The NPA pointed out that the politicians blaming the police for "systemic racism" have reinforced the protests subliminally.

"Many elected officials of both parties and at all levels followed up, not by apologizing to their citizens for failing to uphold the law, but by accusing police officers of systemic racism, being in need of reform, reimagining and defunding," NPA spokesperson retired Police Sergeant Betsy Brantner Smith told Rasmussen.

"When the mayors of cities in which violent riots took place in 2020 refused to let police immediately stop the crimes taking place, it sent a message to violent criminals across the nation that crimes will be allowed and criminals won't be touched," the NPA added as quoted by The Blaze in a statement.

"For the last year violent crimes have increased nationally and the lack of support from politicians has resulted in the number of police officers declining into a short staffing recruitment and retention crisis."