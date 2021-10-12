A report reveals that one out of every 10 ballots in Arizona's Maricopa County could not be confirmed due to its missing image.

The Gateway Pundit said there were 284,000 ballots from Maricopa County that "lacked evidence it was the original ballot received," such that this translates to "1 out of every 10th" ballot.

"Over 284,000 ballots in Maricopa County are missing their original corresponding image. One out of every 10 Maricopa County ballot in the 2020 Election is missing its original ballot image," it said.

The media outlet explained they got the information from a new video of entrepreneur and author Jovan Hutton Pulitzer who disclosed numerous missing images of ballots from Maricopa County.

Pulitzer published the video in his Facebook account on Monday. The video was an infomercial type that used "cartoon style" elements in presenting the importance of having the original ballot image intact for auditing of the election results.

In the video, Pulitzer raised whether the image stored for the ballot was the scanned ballot. Pulitzer disclosed that there are exactly 284,412 "corrupt, missing, gone, compromised" digital ballots from Maricopa County during the 2020 Elections.

"1 out of every 10 ballots could not be confirmed as the actual ballot the voter used to vote! Yup, that's 2020! The Safest Election Ever!" Pulitzer stressed in ending the video.

Pulitzer's expose on the missing ballot images brings a "comical" result for the country that received President Joe Biden as the award.

"The end result is comical but outrageous. This country was awarded to Joe Biden based on Hunter Biden's logic," The Gateway Pundit stressed.

Last September, Maricopa County's official canvassing results was released and showed "ineligible ballots and election mishandling encompassing hundreds of thousands of votes." The Arizona Senate reviewed the said canvassing results and discovered 49,000 questionable votes and 23,000 votes from people who have relocated to a new address.

The Arizona Senate then endorsed their findings to the state's Attorney General for further investigation. In line with the Senate's endorsement, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich have instructed Maricopa County to "preserve" the audit results for evidence purposes.

The United States Senate Oversight Committee then began a hearing on the Maricopa County election canvassing results last week. Democrats and the mainstream media claim the Maricopa County canvassing results do verify the same election results that certified President Joe Biden's win last November 2020.

Pulitzer said in his "Cut The Crap" radio streaming program that legislators in Washington D.C. are "ignoring the madness in Maricopa" for calling the audit "a sham audit." He pointed out that the Democrats were initially preconditioning the minds of people that the findings of the said audit will be useless since it is a hoax.

"The way they are poisoning the minds of anybody within hear shot of them by actually prejudging what went on, prejudging what the findings would be. Now that the findings are out, they won't even discuss in reality--they will not discuss what went on," Pulitzer remarked.