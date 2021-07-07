President Joe Biden's Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci flip-flopped on the issue of masking again and now insists that people must still wear masks even if his publicly-disclosed emails prove he doesn't have a basis for it.

The Gateway Pundit called Fauci a "megalomaniac," "the greatest mass killer of our time," and a "dangerous nutcase" in its report since the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director said in an interview last Sunday with NBC's "Meet the Press" that fully vaccinated people should still wear masks despite previously stating there isn't any more need to do so.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail pointed out that Fauci's statement on Sunday came just after he announced in the White House on Thursday during the weekly briefing that masks are not necessary for fully vaccinated people.

The Daily Mail said "Meet the Press" Host Chuck Todd actually asked Fauci during the interview if masks were needed for fully vaccinated people in places like Mississippi's Biloxi City.

Todd used Biloxi as an example because Mississippi has the lowest number of fully vaccinated people in the United States, currently at 34.3% for those who received their first dose. Fauci responded that there would be a need to wear a mask for fully vaccinated people if such is the case.

"I think there would be good reason to do that. I mean, because as we've said so often, that vaccines are not, even as good as they are and highly effective, nothing is 100 percent," Fauci said during the interview.

"And if you put yourself in an environment in which you have a high level of viral dynamics and a very low level of vaccine, you might want to go the extra step," he added.

During the weekly press briefing held on July 1, Fauci stressed the importance of vaccination as the "best way" to be protected from COVID-19 and stressed it is unnecessary to wear a mask after being asked on it by a reporter from PBS.

"The best way to protect yourself against the virus and its variants is to be fully vaccinated. It works. It's free. It's safe. It's easy. And it's convenient, as President Biden has said in a speech in North Carolina just several days ago," Fauci said during the briefing.

"Well, as I was alluding to in my comments, you have a broad recommendation for the country as a whole, which is the CDC recommendation, that if you are vaccinated, you have a high degree of protection so you need not wear a mask either indoor or outdoor," came his response to the reporter.

Fauci explained to the PBS reporter that there is a certain "flexibility" on the necessity of wearing masks that is dependent on the recommendations for the "on ground" or "local situation."

"But the broad recommendation that the CDC makes, based on the high degree of effectiveness of the vaccine, remains unchanged," he said.

In early June, more than 800 pages of Fauci's emails, obtained by the Washington Post, with various individuals were acquired by various media outlets and published. The emails reveal that Fauci really did not believe what he said publicly on wearing masks and on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci's statements on the wearing of the masks kept changing in the course of this year. He originally remarked on the need to wear double masks in January during a conference with the members of the academe only to state a month after that masks are not really effective. He reverted this statement when in the latter part of February he said fully vaccinated people must still wear masks when they go out in public places.

By the end of March, Fauci continued to push the wearing of masks alongside the vaccination of children. He said two months after that masks would become a "permanent" or "seasonal" thing even after the pandemic despite himself saying that life will become normal by Mother's day 2022.

Fauci's last statement on the wearing of masks prior to last week's came in mid-May when he finally admitted he only wore masks since he has a public figure to maintain as a medical professional.