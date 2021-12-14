The U.S. on Monday reached another COVID milestone, this time surpassing 800,000 deaths, 800,156 confirmed deaths to be exact, due to the coronavirus. The grim statistic shows that America has seen the most deaths from COVID among any other nation in the world.

Up to 33 states in America and the U.S. Virgin Islands have observed an increase in COVID deaths in the last 14 days. "It's a very sad moment, it's mind-boggling," Dr. Michael Rodriguez told NBC News. He is the vice chairman of the Department of Family Medicine at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine, who remarked that "We're beyond numb" over the recent milestone that America achieved.

Recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the seven-day COVID death average in the country was at 1,092, a 27.8% increase from last week. Meanwhile, USA Today reported that the U.S. has also surpassed the 50 million milestone for confirmed COVID cases.

Manipulation

The Gateway Pundit (TGP) noted that the statistics are all "a big lie," saying the "powers that be" insist that all COVID deaths were due to the coronavirus alone and not because of other illnesses.

In August 2020, the CDC updated their data to show that only 9,210 Americans died from COVID exclusively, while the rest, or about 94% of the recorded deaths, were because the patients not only had COVID but two to three other serious illnesses. Most of them were also at a "very advanced age."

According to the report, hospitals across America "were encouraged to list deaths as COVID deaths because there was an incentive to do so" back in April 2020 after Senator Scott Jensen claimed that "Medicare is determining that if you have a COVID-19 admission to the hospital you get $13,000. If that COVID-19 patient goes on a ventilator you get $39,000, three times as much." Even Politifact rated it "Half True," reporting in April 2020 that "As part of a federal stimulus bill, Medicare is paying hospitals 20% more than standard rates for COVID-19 patients."

Fast forward to September 2021, TGP reported that the CDC adjusted its definition of vaccinated COVID deaths to mean unvaccinated deaths if they perish within 14 days of getting the jab, alleging that "there are billions in revenues related to the vaccines." The report said "the powers that be" overcounted COVID deaths to "scare America into COVID submission" while downplaying deaths from the experimental vaccines.

ABC 10 said there have been more COVID deaths in the U.S. in 2021 than in 2020. more under Biden than under Trump, when there were no vaccines and when the virus was new and scientists had not been able to fully understand its nature yet. The report said that as of December 10, the U.S had 791,130 COVID deaths, 85,361 were in 2020 and 405,769 in 2021 so far.

Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security infectious disease physician and senior scholar Dr. Amesh Adalja attributed the increased deaths in 2021 to the more contagious Delta variant, the "unvaccinated population" and "normal activities." Meanwhile, a researcher at the same facility, Emily Pond attributed the deaths to low vaccination rate until April 2021 at just 25%. As of December 10, 60% of all Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID.

EDITOR'S NOTE:

It's worth noting that several reports showed just how the CDC, FDA and other agencies, as well as the mainstream media and Big Tech, have manipulated the details to paint the picture that people desperately need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, even though the COVID vaccines have actually caused more deaths and injuries than infections.